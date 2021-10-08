UCF vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UCF Knights vs. East Carolina Pirates college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn talks with quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (2-2, 0-0 AAC) host the East Carolina Pirates (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at the Bounce House. East Carolina is a 10-point underdog. A total of 65.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for UCF vs. East Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

UCF's games this season have gone over 65.5 points three of four times.

East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.2, is 7.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.6 points more than the 59.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Knights games this season is 64.1, 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has covered the spread once this season.

This season, the Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

UCF's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Knights average 41 points per game, 11.4 more than the Pirates allow per outing (29.6).

UCF is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.6 points.

The Knights rack up only 17.5 more yards per game (496.5) than the Pirates give up per matchup (479).

UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 479 yards.

This year, the Knights have five turnovers, seven fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook .

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Pirates have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

East Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Pirates average just 1.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Knights allow (30.3).

East Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Pirates collect 74.1 more yards per game (441.4) than the Knights allow (367.3).

East Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 367.3 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats