UCF vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UCF Knights vs. East Carolina Pirates college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn talks with quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (2-2, 0-0 AAC) host the East Carolina Pirates (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at the Bounce House. East Carolina is a 10-point underdog. A total of 65.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for UCF vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

  • UCF's games this season have gone over 65.5 points three of four times.
  • East Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.2, is 7.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 5.6 points more than the 59.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Knights games this season is 64.1, 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

  • UCF has covered the spread once this season.
  • This season, the Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.
  • UCF's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
  • The Knights average 41 points per game, 11.4 more than the Pirates allow per outing (29.6).
  • UCF is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.6 points.
  • The Knights rack up only 17.5 more yards per game (496.5) than the Pirates give up per matchup (479).
  • UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 479 yards.
  • This year, the Knights have five turnovers, seven fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (12).
East Carolina Stats and Trends

  • East Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
  • This season, the Pirates have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • East Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Pirates average just 1.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Knights allow (30.3).
  • East Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 30.3 points.
  • The Pirates collect 74.1 more yards per game (441.4) than the Knights allow (367.3).
  • East Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 367.3 yards.
  • The Pirates have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Season Stats

