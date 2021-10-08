Troy vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Troy Trojans vs. Georgia Southern Eagles college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs after the catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) take college football's 19th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 4 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are 5.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Odds for Troy vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Troy has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 48.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 0.3 points under the 50.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5-point total for this game is 4.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Troy Stats and Trends

So far this year Troy has one win against the spread.

This season, the Trojans have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Troy's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.

The Trojans put up 10.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Eagles allow (33.8).

The Trojans average 165.4 fewer yards per game (337.2), than the Eagles allow per matchup (502.6).

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (4).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

This year, the Eagles have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles average 8.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Trojans give up (17.0).

When Georgia Southern puts up more than 17.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles rack up 130.6 more yards per game (396.6) than the Trojans give up per matchup (266.0).

When Georgia Southern amasses over 266.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over three times, seven fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats