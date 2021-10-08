CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Troy Trojans vs. Georgia Southern Eagles college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs after the catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) take college football's 19th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 4 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are 5.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Odds for Troy vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

  • Troy has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.
  • Georgia Southern's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 48.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.3 points under the 50.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Trojans games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 50.5-point total for this game is 4.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Troy Stats and Trends

  • So far this year Troy has one win against the spread.
  • This season, the Trojans have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Troy's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.
  • The Trojans put up 10.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Eagles allow (33.8).
  • The Trojans average 165.4 fewer yards per game (337.2), than the Eagles allow per matchup (502.6).
  • This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (4).
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

  • Georgia Southern has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • This year, the Eagles have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
  • The Eagles average 8.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Trojans give up (17.0).
  • When Georgia Southern puts up more than 17.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Eagles rack up 130.6 more yards per game (396.6) than the Trojans give up per matchup (266.0).
  • When Georgia Southern amasses over 266.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over three times, seven fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats

IN THIS ARTICLE
