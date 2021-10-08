CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. UTSA Roadrunners college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-0, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The point total is set at 71.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Over/Under Insights

  • Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 71 points just two times this season.
  • UTSA's games have yet to go over 71 points this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.6, is 2.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 52.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.4 fewer than the 71 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 60.3, 10.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 71 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 11.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread.
  • Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.
  • This year, the Hilltoppers rack up 21.4 more points per game (39) than the Roadrunners surrender (17.6).
  • When Western Kentucky scores more than 17.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Hilltoppers collect 520.5 yards per game, 223.3 more yards than the 297.2 the Roadrunners give up per outing.
  • In games that Western Kentucky picks up more than 297.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Hilltoppers have three giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 10 takeaways .
UTSA Stats and Trends

  • UTSA has four wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
  • UTSA's games this season have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
  • The Roadrunners average 34.6 points per game, comparable to the 35 the Hilltoppers allow.
  • UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35 points.
  • The Roadrunners rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (431.4) than the Hilltoppers allow (459.5).
  • The Roadrunners have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Hilltoppers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats

