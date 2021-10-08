CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UTEP vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyR2G_0cKrfDaA00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UTEP Miners vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a competitive game between C-USA foes when the UTEP Miners (4-1, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is a 2-point underdogs. The total is 45 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for UTEP vs. Southern Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • UTEP has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points just two times this season.
  • Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is two points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 51.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.6 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.
  • Miners games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 45-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 51.2 points per game average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, UTEP is 3-1-0 this year.
  • This season, the Miners have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
  • UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
  • The Miners score 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per matchup the Golden Eagles allow.
  • When UTEP records more than 27.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Miners average 52.2 more yards per game (387.4) than the Golden Eagles give up per matchup (335.2).
  • UTEP is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 335.2 yards.
  • This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (5).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTEP at SISportsbook .

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.
  • The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 2 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • The Golden Eagles put up 17.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Miners allow (23.8).
  • The Golden Eagles rack up 288.8 yards per game, 22 fewer yards than the 310.8 the Miners allow.
  • In games that Southern Miss amasses over 310.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Spencer Rattler Roasted For Not Congratulating Caleb Williams After He Led The Sooners To Comeback Win Against Texas

Granted, I took Texas and the points, and after the Longhorns jumped out to that 28-7 lead, it looked like it was in the bag. Well, it wasn’t…. To start the second quarter, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler found himself riding the pine pony, with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley handing freshman quarterback Caleb Williams the reins.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Football#Utep#College Football#American Football#Utep Miners#Boise State Broncos#Sports Oddsmakers#C Usa#Utep Stats And
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Scott Frost Last Night

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost. Nebraska was in position to secure a huge road win at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers led the Spartans by a touchdown with just a couple of minutes to play. However, Nebraska was unable to move the ball and lock up the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KETV.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska-Minnesota game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's game on the road against Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th. The game will be carried on ESPN2. The Big Ten Conference also announced Monday the Purdue vs. Iowa match-up will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on KETV. KETV also will...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Ohio State football: Ryan Day’s nightmare

Way back in March of 1975, Alice Cooper released his iconic concept album Welcome to My Nightmare that featured a monologue by famed horror actor Vincent Price. The subsequent concert tour featured a stage show that was considered over the top even by 70’s performance rock standards. So, why am I telling you this? Because now that his offense is hitting on all cylinders, Ryan Day is saying “Welcome to My Nightmare” to opposing defensive coordinators.
OHIO STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy