UTEP vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UTEP Miners vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a competitive game between C-USA foes when the UTEP Miners (4-1, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is a 2-point underdogs. The total is 45 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for UTEP vs. Southern Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

UTEP has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points just two times this season.

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is two points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.6 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.

Miners games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 51.2 points per game average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 3-1-0 this year.

This season, the Miners have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Miners score 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per matchup the Golden Eagles allow.

When UTEP records more than 27.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Miners average 52.2 more yards per game (387.4) than the Golden Eagles give up per matchup (335.2).

UTEP is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 335.2 yards.

This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTEP at SISportsbook .

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 2 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Golden Eagles put up 17.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Miners allow (23.8).

The Golden Eagles rack up 288.8 yards per game, 22 fewer yards than the 310.8 the Miners allow.

In games that Southern Miss amasses over 310.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats