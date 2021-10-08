CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Darion Dunn (4) jumps over TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a home Big 12 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The point total is set at 60.5.

Odds for TCU vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

  • TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points just twice this season.
  • Texas Tech's games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.6, is 10.1 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 2.4 points above the 58.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Horned Frogs and their opponents score an average of 59.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 57.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

  • So far this season TCU is winless against the spread.
  • This season, the Horned Frogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • TCU's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
  • The Horned Frogs score 4.2 more points per game (35) than the Red Raiders surrender (30.8).
  • TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.8 points.
  • The Horned Frogs rack up 44.5 more yards per game (431.5) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (387).
  • In games that TCU amasses over 387 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (7).
Texas Tech Stats and Trends

  • In Texas Tech's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Red Raiders have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Red Raiders score 35.6 points per game, 8.3 more than the Horned Frogs allow (27.3).
  • When Texas Tech records more than 27.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Red Raiders rack up 437.8 yards per game, 40.8 more yards than the 397 the Horned Frogs give up.
  • When Texas Tech churns out over 397 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (6).
Season Stats

