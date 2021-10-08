Kent State vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Buffalo Bulls college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Keshunn Abram (80) dives from a pass from quarterback Dustin Crum (not pictured) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) are 6-point favorites when they host the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) in conference action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dix Stadium. The point total is 65.

Odds for Kent State vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have combined for 65 points or more just once this year.

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.8, is 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.2 points greater than the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 64 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.6 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 9.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has one win against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Golden Flashes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in five opportunities.

The Golden Flashes score 24 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per matchup the Bulls give up.

Kent State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.2 points.

The Golden Flashes collect 41 more yards per game (430.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (389.4).

In games that Kent State amasses over 389.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Bulls have five takeaways .

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Bulls put up just 2.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (27.6).

Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.6 points.

The Bulls rack up 45.2 fewer yards per game (383) than the Golden Flashes give up (428.2).

The Bulls have four giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 14 takeaways .

