CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Kent State vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqELI_0cKrfBoi00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Buffalo Bulls college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Keshunn Abram (80) dives from a pass from quarterback Dustin Crum (not pictured) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-3, 0-0 MAC) are 6-point favorites when they host the Buffalo Bulls (2-3, 0-0 MAC) in conference action on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Dix Stadium. The point total is 65.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Kent State vs. Buffalo

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Kent State and its opponents have combined for 65 points or more just once this year.
  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.8, is 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 13.2 points greater than the 51.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Golden Flashes games have an average total of 64 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 55.6 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 9.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

  • Kent State has one win against the spread in five games this year.
  • This season, the Golden Flashes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
  • Kent State's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in five opportunities.
  • The Golden Flashes score 24 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per matchup the Bulls give up.
  • Kent State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.2 points.
  • The Golden Flashes collect 41 more yards per game (430.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (389.4).
  • In games that Kent State amasses over 389.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Bulls have five takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook .

Buffalo Stats and Trends

  • Buffalo has one win against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Bulls have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
  • The Bulls put up just 2.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (27.6).
  • Buffalo is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.6 points.
  • The Bulls rack up 45.2 fewer yards per game (383) than the Golden Flashes give up (428.2).
  • The Bulls have four giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 14 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Scott Frost Last Night

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost. Nebraska was in position to secure a huge road win at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers led the Spartans by a touchdown with just a couple of minutes to play. However, Nebraska was unable to move the ball and lock up the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Park#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Mac#The Buffalo Bulls#Buffalo Odds#Kent State Stats#Trends Kent State#Ats#Kent State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
KETV.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska-Minnesota game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's game on the road against Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th. The game will be carried on ESPN2. The Big Ten Conference also announced Monday the Purdue vs. Iowa match-up will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on KETV. KETV also will...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher reacts to being first former assistant to beat Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M finally snapped the streak of former Nick Saban assistants to beat the Alabama coach. He shared his reaction to that with Jamie Erdahl and CBS Sports after the Aggies stunned Alabama, 41-38. The updated record of Saban against former assistants is now 24-1. Fisher said...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season. Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level. Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has...
NFL
US 103.3

Vikings Coach & QB Have Violent Exchange After Win

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had a perplexing moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Vikings' kicker Greg Joseph smashed a 54-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over the Lions. As the kick went through the uprights, quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to give coach Zimmer a love punch and a push, Zimmer pushed Cousins back, and then it appeared he had to be restrained by another coach. They separated at that point and the full-on celebration began. Here's that exchange by the Cousins and Zimmer.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Reacts To Iowa Fan Behavior On Saturday

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz had a few feisty comments about Penn State during his press conference on Tuesday. During Saturday’s marquee Big Ten clash between Iowa and Penn State, several Nittany Lions injuries went down with injuries. In those instances, Iowa fans would often boo the players, essentially accusing them of faking injuries.
IOWA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State football: Ryan Day’s nightmare

Way back in March of 1975, Alice Cooper released his iconic concept album Welcome to My Nightmare that featured a monologue by famed horror actor Vincent Price. The subsequent concert tour featured a stage show that was considered over the top even by 70’s performance rock standards. So, why am I telling you this? Because now that his offense is hitting on all cylinders, Ryan Day is saying “Welcome to My Nightmare” to opposing defensive coordinators.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy