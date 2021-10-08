CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Alabama vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzjrA_0cKrfAvz00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the South Alabama Jaguars vs. Texas State Bobcats college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Texas State Bobcats (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is a 3.5-point underdog. The total for this game has been set at 52.5 points.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

  • South Alabama and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 52.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this season.
  • Texas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Jaguars games this season is 50, 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 52.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 60.8 points, 8.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

  • South Alabama has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
  • The Jaguars have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
  • The Jaguars score 24.8 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Bobcats give up per outing (36.8).
  • The Jaguars rack up 69.5 fewer yards per game (365.5) than the Bobcats allow per outing (435).
  • This year, the Jaguars have six turnovers, one fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (7).
Texas State Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year Texas State has two wins against the spread.
  • The Bobcats have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Texas State's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • The Bobcats put up 7.7 more points per game (24.5) than the Jaguars surrender (16.8).
  • Texas State is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.
  • The Bobcats average 332.5 yards per game, 43.7 more yards than the 288.8 the Jaguars allow.
  • When Texas State totals more than 288.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Bobcats have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats

