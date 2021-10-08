South Alabama vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the South Alabama Jaguars vs. Texas State Bobcats college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Texas State Bobcats (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is a 3.5-point underdog. The total for this game has been set at 52.5 points.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Texas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 52.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this season.

Texas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Jaguars games this season is 50, 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 52.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 60.8 points, 8.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Jaguars have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Jaguars score 24.8 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Bobcats give up per outing (36.8).

The Jaguars rack up 69.5 fewer yards per game (365.5) than the Bobcats allow per outing (435).

This year, the Jaguars have six turnovers, one fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (7).

Texas State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Texas State has two wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Texas State's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Bobcats put up 7.7 more points per game (24.5) than the Jaguars surrender (16.8).

Texas State is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.

The Bobcats average 332.5 yards per game, 43.7 more yards than the 288.8 the Jaguars allow.

When Texas State totals more than 288.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (8).

