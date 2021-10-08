Air Force vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Air Force Falcons vs. Wyoming Cowboys college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

The Air Force Falcons (4-1, 0-0 MWC) are 5-point favorites when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. The over/under is 46.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Air Force vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have scored at least 46.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.9, is 22.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.6 points more than the 39.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.4 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Falcons have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Falcons average 11.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cowboys allow (23.3).

When Air Force scores more than 23.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons average 109.2 more yards per game (444.0) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (334.8).

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 334.8 yards.

The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has one win against the spread in four games this year.

Wyoming's games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cowboys rack up 17.9 more points per game (34.5) than the Falcons allow (16.6).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 16.6 points.

The Cowboys average 82.4 more yards per game (368.0) than the Falcons allow per outing (285.6).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 285.6 yards.

This season the Cowboys have four turnovers, three fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (7).

