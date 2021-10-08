Michigan vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh greets fans prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are just 2.5-point favorites on the road at Memorial Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both teams feature tough defenses, with the Wolverines sixth in points per game allowed, and the Cornhuskers 12th. The total has been set at 50 points for this game.

Odds for Michigan vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in three of five games this season.

Nebraska's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.1, is 22.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 28.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.7 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 55.7 points, 5.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 4-1-0 this year.

The Wolverines have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Wolverines put up 24.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Cornhuskers give up (15.5).

When Michigan records more than 15.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Wolverines average 114.8 more yards per game (436.8) than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (322).

Michigan is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 322 yards.

This year, the Wolverines have one turnover, six fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (7).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this season have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Cornhuskers rack up 19.5 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolverines give up (12.8).

Nebraska is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.8 points.

The Cornhuskers average 217.9 more yards per game (503.7) than the Wolverines allow per outing (285.8).

In games that Nebraska picks up over 285.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This season the Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Wolverines' takeaways (6).

Season Stats