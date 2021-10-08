CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InWyX_0cKrf8Fm00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh greets fans prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are just 2.5-point favorites on the road at Memorial Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Both teams feature tough defenses, with the Wolverines sixth in points per game allowed, and the Cornhuskers 12th. The total has been set at 50 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Michigan vs. Nebraska

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in three of five games this season.
  • Nebraska's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.1, is 22.1 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 28.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.7 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.
  • The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 55.7 points, 5.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Michigan Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Michigan is 4-1-0 this year.
  • The Wolverines have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • The Wolverines put up 24.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Cornhuskers give up (15.5).
  • When Michigan records more than 15.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Wolverines average 114.8 more yards per game (436.8) than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (322).
  • Michigan is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 322 yards.
  • This year, the Wolverines have one turnover, six fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (7).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook .

Nebraska Stats and Trends

  • Nebraska has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
  • Nebraska's games this season have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
  • The Cornhuskers rack up 19.5 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolverines give up (12.8).
  • Nebraska is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.8 points.
  • The Cornhuskers average 217.9 more yards per game (503.7) than the Wolverines allow per outing (285.8).
  • In games that Nebraska picks up over 285.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This season the Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Wolverines' takeaways (6).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Sean Clifford injury update: Who is Penn State QB Ta’Quan Roberson?

The Penn State Nittany Lions are without starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who went to the locker room with an injury. Ta’Quan Roberson replaced him. Just when it looked like Penn State was in control of their top-five matchup with Iowa, quarterback Sean Clifford headed to the locker room. Clifford appeared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#College Football#American Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#Ats
Whiskey Riff

Spencer Rattler Roasted For Not Congratulating Caleb Williams After He Led The Sooners To Comeback Win Against Texas

Granted, I took Texas and the points, and after the Longhorns jumped out to that 28-7 lead, it looked like it was in the bag. Well, it wasn’t…. To start the second quarter, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler found himself riding the pine pony, with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley handing freshman quarterback Caleb Williams the reins.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Scott Frost Last Night

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost. Nebraska was in position to secure a huge road win at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers led the Spartans by a touchdown with just a couple of minutes to play. However, Nebraska was unable to move the ball and lock up the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
KETV.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska-Minnesota game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's game on the road against Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th. The game will be carried on ESPN2. The Big Ten Conference also announced Monday the Purdue vs. Iowa match-up will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on KETV. KETV also will...
LINCOLN, NE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy