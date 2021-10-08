CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Kentucky Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) is tackled by the Florida Gators defense during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kroger Field. The point total is set at 50.5.

Odds for Kentucky vs. LSU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Kentucky has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in three of five games this season.
  • LSU's games have gone over 50.5 points in three of five chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 9.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 10.7 points greater than the 39.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

  • Kentucky has four wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Wildcats score 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers surrender (23).
  • Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 23 points.
  • The Wildcats rack up 30 more yards per game (397) than the Tigers allow per contest (367).
  • When Kentucky piles up more than 367 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).
LSU Stats and Trends

  • LSU has covered the spread twice this year.
  • LSU's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
  • The Tigers score 31.4 points per game, 14.6 more than the Wildcats allow (16.8).
  • When LSU scores more than 16.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Tigers rack up 374 yards per game, 89.6 more yards than the 284.4 the Wildcats give up.
  • In games that LSU churns out more than 284.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (3).
Season Stats

