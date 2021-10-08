Kentucky vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Kentucky Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) is tackled by the Florida Gators defense during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kroger Field. The point total is set at 50.5.

Odds for Kentucky vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in three of five games this season.

LSU's games have gone over 50.5 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.7 points greater than the 39.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has four wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Wildcats score 5.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Tigers surrender (23).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 23 points.

The Wildcats rack up 30 more yards per game (397) than the Tigers allow per contest (367).

When Kentucky piles up more than 367 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has covered the spread twice this year.

LSU's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Tigers score 31.4 points per game, 14.6 more than the Wildcats allow (16.8).

When LSU scores more than 16.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers rack up 374 yards per game, 89.6 more yards than the 284.4 the Wildcats give up.

In games that LSU churns out more than 284.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (3).

Season Stats