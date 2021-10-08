Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Tech Hokies college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 234

The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) are small favorites (-1) against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) on Saturday, October 9, 2021. A total of 47 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points in three of five games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.3 points lower than the two team's combined 54.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 38.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 52.8 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.0 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 8.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Fighting Irish have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Fighting Irish average 15.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Hokies surrender (15.3).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 15.3 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 33.9 more yards per game (361.2) than the Hokies give up per contest (327.3).

Notre Dame is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 327.3 yards.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook .

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has covered the spread two times this year.

The Hokies have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in two chances).

Virginia Tech's games this season have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

The Hokies rack up just 0.1 more points per game (23.5) than the Fighting Irish surrender (23.4).

The Hokies average 37.9 fewer yards per game (331.5) than the Fighting Irish give up (369.4).

The Hokies have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 12 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats