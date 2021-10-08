CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7ZEp_0cKrf5bb00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Nevada Wolf Pack vs. New Mexico State Aggies college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-5) will look to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 as a massive 29-point underdog. A 63-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Nevada vs. New Mexico State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points just one time this season.
  • New Mexico State's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.5, is 8.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 4.8 points more than the 58.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 7.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

  • Nevada has three wins against the spread in four games this year.
  • The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when favored by 29 points or more.
  • Nevada's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
  • The Wolf Pack put up 32.3 points per game, comparable to the 34.2 per contest the Aggies surrender.
  • When Nevada records more than 34.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack rack up 420.8 yards per game, 28.5 fewer yards than the 449.3 the Aggies give up per matchup.
  • This year, the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, nine fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).
New Mexico State Stats and Trends

  • New Mexico State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Aggies have been underdogs by 29 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • New Mexico State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • This season the Aggies rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.0).
  • When New Mexico State records more than 24.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Aggies rack up just 1.5 fewer yards per game (353.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (355.3).
  • In games that New Mexico State churns out over 355.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (6).
Season Stats

