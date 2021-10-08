USC vs. Utah College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) pulls in a reception past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) take the 19th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 13 passing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Trojans are 3-point favorites. The over/under is set at 52.5 for the contest.

Odds for USC vs. Utah

Favorite

Total

USC

-3

52.5

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 8.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.8 points more than the 46.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 57.8 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

USC is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Trojans have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

USC's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Trojans put up 33.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Utes allow per contest (22.3).

USC is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.

The Trojans rack up 138.2 more yards per game (439.2) than the Utes allow per outing (301).

In games that USC totals more than 301 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Utes have forced (6).

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is winless against the spread this season.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Utes score 3.6 more points per game (28) than the Trojans surrender (24.4).

Utah is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.4 points.

The Utes collect 366.5 yards per game, just 5.1 more than the 361.4 the Trojans allow.

This season the Utes have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (10).

