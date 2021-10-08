Tulsa vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Memphis Tigers college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) gets a pass off as he is reached by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jacolbe Cowan (93) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on September 18, 2021. Ohio State won the game 41-20. Osu21tlsa Bjp 914

Two of the nation's top passing attacks meet when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-4, 0-0 AAC) take college football's 23rd-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Memphis Tigers (3-2, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 22 passing offense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are 3.5-point favorites. The total for this matchup has been set at 61 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Tulsa vs. Memphis

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points only two times this season.

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.6, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 61 total in this contest.

Golden Hurricane games have an average total of 57.5 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 63.4 points, 2.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Golden Hurricane have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over in all four opportunities.

The Golden Hurricane put up 22.2 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the Tigers give up per contest (32.2).

The Golden Hurricane collect just 15.4 fewer yards per game (449.6) than the Tigers allow per contest (465.0).

When Tulsa piles up more than 465.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook .

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered the spread one time this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Memphis' games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Tigers score 4.0 more points per game (37.4) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (33.4).

Memphis is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 33.4 points.

The Tigers collect 474.2 yards per game, 77.4 more yards than the 396.8 the Golden Hurricane allow.

In games that Memphis amasses more than 396.8 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Tigers have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats