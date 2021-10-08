Alabama vs. Texas A&M College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas A&M Aggies college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Deantre Prince (5) closes in during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 0-0 SEC) and the third-ranked scoring offense will play the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and the fifth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Crimson Tide are heavily favored by 18 points in the game. The total has been set at 51 points for this game.

Odds for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in all five games this season.

Texas A&M's games have gone over 51 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 18.0 points lower than the two team's combined 69 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 30.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 64.1 points per game in 2021, 13.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 51 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 50.8 average total in Aggies games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 3-2-0 this season.

This season, the Crimson Tide have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 18 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Crimson Tide score 33.0 more points per game (45.6) than the Aggies surrender (12.6).

When Alabama scores more than 12.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide rack up 461.2 yards per game, 141.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies give up per matchup.

When Alabama piles up over 319.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Aggies have forced (4).

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Texas A&M has two wins against the spread.

Texas A&M's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Aggies average 5.2 more points per game (23.4) than the Crimson Tide allow (18.2).

Texas A&M is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 18.2 points.

The Aggies average 91.2 more yards per game (376.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (285.0).

In games that Texas A&M amasses over 285.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Crimson Tide have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats