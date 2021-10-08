CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama vs. Texas A&M College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9jTI_0cKrf2xQ00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas A&M Aggies college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Deantre Prince (5) closes in during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 0-0 SEC) and the third-ranked scoring offense will play the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and the fifth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Crimson Tide are heavily favored by 18 points in the game. The total has been set at 51 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in all five games this season.
  • Texas A&M's games have gone over 51 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 18.0 points lower than the two team's combined 69 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 30.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 64.1 points per game in 2021, 13.1 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 51 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 50.8 average total in Aggies games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Alabama is 3-2-0 this season.
  • This season, the Crimson Tide have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 18 points or more.
  • Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Crimson Tide score 33.0 more points per game (45.6) than the Aggies surrender (12.6).
  • When Alabama scores more than 12.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 461.2 yards per game, 141.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies give up per matchup.
  • When Alabama piles up over 319.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Aggies have forced (4).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook .

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year Texas A&M has two wins against the spread.
  • Texas A&M's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
  • This year the Aggies average 5.2 more points per game (23.4) than the Crimson Tide allow (18.2).
  • Texas A&M is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 18.2 points.
  • The Aggies average 91.2 more yards per game (376.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (285.0).
  • In games that Texas A&M amasses over 285.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Crimson Tide have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas A M#Bryant Denny Stadium#American Football#Texas A M Aggies#Butch Dill Usa#Sec
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
On3.com

USA Today Coaches Poll Top-25 released following Week 6

Week 6 was possibly one of the most exciting weekends in college football in recent memory. Top ranked Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M and there were multiple intriguing Top 25 matchups on the slate. Following the Week 6 action, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum destroys Alabama after upset loss to Texas A&M

The college football world was turned upside down Saturday night in College Station, Texas, as top-ranked Alabama lost at Texas A&M, 41-38. The outcome was a shock to college football analysts and fans. After all, the Aggies had dropped consecutive games to Arkansas and Mississippi State coming into the game and were 18-point underdogs.
ALABAMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy