San Diego State vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0, 0-0 MWC) when they host the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MWC rivals at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. San Diego State is favored by 19.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 42.5.

Odds for San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of four games this season.

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 11.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.8 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 45.1, 2.6 points more than Saturday's total of 42.5.

The 51.1 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 8.6 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 3-1-0 this season.

This season, the Aztecs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Aztecs average 10.0 more points per game (36.8) than the Lobos give up (26.8).

When San Diego State puts up more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Aztecs rack up 29.6 more yards per game (378.8) than the Lobos give up per matchup (349.2).

In games that San Diego State piles up more than 349.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Aztecs have five turnovers, two fewer than the Lobos have takeaways (7).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

So far this season New Mexico is winless against the spread.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Lobos put up 16.8 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Aztecs give up.

When New Mexico records more than 19 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos average only 11.3 more yards per game (300.6) than the Aztecs allow per outing (289.3).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 289.3 yards.

This year the Lobos have turned the ball over seven times, while the Aztecs have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats