CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego State vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eI8nL_0cKrf14h00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the San Diego State Aztecs vs. New Mexico Lobos college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coTwu_0cKrf14h00
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two point conversion against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0, 0-0 MWC) when they host the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a matchup between MWC rivals at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. San Diego State is favored by 19.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 42.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of four games this season.
  • New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 11.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 45.8 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Aztecs games this season is 45.1, 2.6 points more than Saturday's total of 42.5.
  • The 51.1 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 8.6 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, San Diego State is 3-1-0 this season.
  • This season, the Aztecs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.
  • San Diego State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).
  • This year, the Aztecs average 10.0 more points per game (36.8) than the Lobos give up (26.8).
  • When San Diego State puts up more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Aztecs rack up 29.6 more yards per game (378.8) than the Lobos give up per matchup (349.2).
  • In games that San Diego State piles up more than 349.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, the Aztecs have five turnovers, two fewer than the Lobos have takeaways (7).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Diego State at SISportsbook .

New Mexico Stats and Trends

  • So far this season New Mexico is winless against the spread.
  • The Lobos have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • New Mexico's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
  • The Lobos put up 16.8 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Aztecs give up.
  • When New Mexico records more than 19 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Lobos average only 11.3 more yards per game (300.6) than the Aztecs allow per outing (289.3).
  • New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 289.3 yards.
  • This year the Lobos have turned the ball over seven times, while the Aztecs have forced 7 turnovers.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Sports
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Utah Utes#Mwc#The New Mexico Lobos
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season. Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level. Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has...
NFL
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Sports Illustrated

Oregon vs. UCLA Kickoff Time Announced

Ever since the Ducks beat Ohio State in week two, they were viewed as the top dog in the Pac-12. Just one week earlier, UCLA upset LSU and make its own case for being one of the top schools out west. Now we're less than two weeks away from seeing...
OREGON STATE
Whittier Daily News

Five key numbers after USC’s loss to Utah

Here are five key numbers from USC’s 42-26 loss to Utah. 21.7That’s USC’s average deficit after the third quarter in its three home losses this season. In each game, the opponent scored 35 through three quarters while USC had scored no more than 18, giving the Trojans little optimism for a comeback by the time the Coliseum torch was lit.
UTAH STATE
Yardbarker

Kirk Ferentz: Iowa fans 'smelled a rat' with PSU injuries

The Penn State Nittany Lions were unable to overcome the loss of starting quarterback Sean Clifford to an injury in this past Saturday's 23-20 defeat at the Iowa Hawkeyes. As The Athletic's Scott Dochterman and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg explained, however, some Iowa fans booed when Penn State defensive players required medical attention that stopped the action, presumably because they believed those athletes were intentionally trying to halt Iowa's offensive momentum.
IOWA STATE
100.5 The River

Michigan and Michigan State On Track To Do Something Not Done Since 1956

The Spartans and Wolverines are on a collision course for October 30 in East Lansing, when they resume their long rivalry. And this season, it could be historical. After Michigan's harrowing 32-29 escape from Nebraska Saturday, and Michigan State's romp over Rutgers, both the Spartans and Wolverines are both now in the Top Ten of the Associated Press college football rankings.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sports Illustrated

Seven McGee Connects With Oregon Great De’Anthony Thomas

After a tough loss to Stanford and a season-ending injury to star running back CJ Verdell shaking Oregon’s offense, the Ducks look to re-assemble against California. Part of their turnaround will be figuring out what to do with the running back rotation. One player who is primed to step up...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy