Pasadena, CA

UCLA vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches game action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (0-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are 16-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup against the UCLA Bruins (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. The total is 60.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

  • UCLA's games this season have gone over 60.5 points three of five times.
  • Arizona has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in a game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 52.4 points per game, 8.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 59.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.
  • The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 63.5 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 53.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

  • UCLA has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • The Bruins have been favored by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • This year, the Bruins average 4.4 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats give up (31.0).
  • UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 31.0 points.
  • The Bruins average 65.6 more yards per game (429.4) than the Wildcats give up per contest (363.8).
  • UCLA is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 363.8 yards.
  • The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .
Arizona Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year Arizona has two wins against the spread.
  • The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 16 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Wildcats put up 11.6 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Bruins allow (28.6).
  • The Wildcats rack up 45.0 fewer yards per game (363.0) than the Bruins allow per contest (408.0).
  • Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out more than 408.0 yards.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bruins have forced (7).
Season Stats

Sports Illustrated

