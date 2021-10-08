UCLA vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches game action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (0-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are 16-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup against the UCLA Bruins (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. The total is 60.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

UCLA's games this season have gone over 60.5 points three of five times.

Arizona has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.4 points per game, 8.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 59.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 63.5 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Bruins have been favored by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Bruins average 4.4 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats give up (31.0).

UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 31.0 points.

The Bruins average 65.6 more yards per game (429.4) than the Wildcats give up per contest (363.8).

UCLA is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 363.8 yards.

The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook .

Arizona Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Arizona has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 16 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year the Wildcats put up 11.6 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Bruins allow (28.6).

The Wildcats rack up 45.0 fewer yards per game (363.0) than the Bruins allow per contest (408.0).

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out more than 408.0 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bruins have forced (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats