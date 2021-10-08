Georgia State vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia State Panthers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) takes a handoff from quarterback Darren Grainger (3) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn17

Sun Belt foes meet when the Georgia State Panthers (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. Georgia State is favored by 16 points. An over/under of 50 is set in the contest.

Odds for Georgia State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in four of five games this season.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 31.7 points per game, 18.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 69.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 19.8 more than the 50 over/under in this contest.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 8.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has covered the spread two times this season.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Panthers rack up 14.4 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Warhawks allow (31.8).

The Panthers collect 329.8 yards per game, 113.7 fewer yards than the 443.5 the Warhawks allow per outing.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Warhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Thus far this year UL Monroe has two wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 16 points or more (in three chances).

UL Monroe's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year the Warhawks average 23.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Panthers give up (38).

The Warhawks collect 224.5 fewer yards per game (207.5) than the Panthers give up (432).

This season the Warhawks have two turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (4).

Season Stats