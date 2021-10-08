Appalachian State vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns college football matchup on October 12, 2021.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3538

Oddsmakers expect a tight contest between Sun Belt opponents when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Cajun Field. Louisiana is a 2-point underdogs.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 3-2-0 this year.

This season, the Mountaineers have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Mountaineers put up 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (22.8).

When Appalachian State records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 481.4 yards per game, 74.2 more yards than the 407.2 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per outing.

In games that Appalachian State churns out more than 407.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (3).

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Louisiana's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year the Ragin' Cajuns put up 8.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (20.0).

Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 30.2 more yards per game (395.0) than the Mountaineers give up (364.8).

In games that Louisiana piles up over 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have four giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have seven takeaways .

Season Stats