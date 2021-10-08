CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tn6r_0cKreyfA00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns college football matchup on October 12, 2021.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3538

Oddsmakers expect a tight contest between Sun Belt opponents when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Cajun Field. Louisiana is a 2-point underdogs.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Appalachian State is 3-2-0 this year.
  • This season, the Mountaineers have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
  • Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).
  • This year, the Mountaineers put up 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (22.8).
  • When Appalachian State records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Mountaineers collect 481.4 yards per game, 74.2 more yards than the 407.2 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per outing.
  • In games that Appalachian State churns out more than 407.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (3).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook .

Louisiana Stats and Trends

  • Louisiana has one win against the spread in five games this year.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.
  • Louisiana's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
  • This year the Ragin' Cajuns put up 8.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (20.0).
  • Louisiana is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns collect 30.2 more yards per game (395.0) than the Mountaineers give up (364.8).
  • In games that Louisiana piles up over 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have four giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have seven takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Whiskey Riff

Spencer Rattler Roasted For Not Congratulating Caleb Williams After He Led The Sooners To Comeback Win Against Texas

Granted, I took Texas and the points, and after the Longhorns jumped out to that 28-7 lead, it looked like it was in the bag. Well, it wasn’t…. To start the second quarter, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler found himself riding the pine pony, with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley handing freshman quarterback Caleb Williams the reins.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Cajuns Vs Ohio Football#The Louisiana Ragin#Louisiana Odds#Appalachian State Stats#Ats#Louisiana Stats
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mack Brown’s Ridiculous Comment

Following a stunning loss to Florida State on Saturday night, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Tar Heels entered the 2021 college football season with plenty of hype. North Carolina was a top-10 team coming into the season and quarterback Sam Howell was seen as a potential top pick in next year’s NFL draft.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow chimes in on officiating during Georgia-Auburn game

Tim Tebow is not known as someone who weighs in on officiating left and right. But he felt compelled to tweet about the final play of the first half for the Auburn offense. The fourth down pass from the Georgia 3-yard line fell incomplete as Bo Nix tried to connect with Luke Deal in the back of the end zone, but it was broken up and fell incomplete. Auburn fans agreed with Tebow, who tweeted that the officials must call pass interference on both teams. Auburn faithful were also upset about a targeting call, and ejection, on defensive back Smoke Monday earlier in the half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State football: Ryan Day’s nightmare

Way back in March of 1975, Alice Cooper released his iconic concept album Welcome to My Nightmare that featured a monologue by famed horror actor Vincent Price. The subsequent concert tour featured a stage show that was considered over the top even by 70’s performance rock standards. So, why am I telling you this? Because now that his offense is hitting on all cylinders, Ryan Day is saying “Welcome to My Nightmare” to opposing defensive coordinators.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Reacts To Iowa Fan Behavior On Saturday

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz had a few feisty comments about Penn State during his press conference on Tuesday. During Saturday’s marquee Big Ten clash between Iowa and Penn State, several Nittany Lions injuries went down with injuries. In those instances, Iowa fans would often boo the players, essentially accusing them of faking injuries.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Admission

Things appear to be going from ugly to really ugly in Jacksonville. After a week full of Urban Meyer drama – thanks to his off-the-field actions in Ohio last weekend – the Jaguars hosted the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville, winless on the season, lost to Tennessee, 37-19, dropping to 0-5 on the year.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy