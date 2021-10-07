CHARITABLE ESTATE PLANNING CONSULTING RFP 2021

On Sept. 13, 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee released a draft of its new tax legislation. It includes, among other matters, proposed changes that would directly affect federal estate tax and many of the gifting vehicles upon which we have come to rely. Here are some highlights of changes that may affect your estate planning along with some actions you may want to consider immediately.

INCOME TAX ・ 9 DAYS AGO