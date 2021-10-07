CHARITABLE ESTATE PLANNING CONSULTING RFP 2021

Holland & Knight LLP recently issued the following announcement. Private Wealth attorney Kelly Hellmuth will join part four of The Florida Bar Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section's audio webcast series focused on charitable planning. Her session, titled "Charitable Planning with Tax-Exempt Organizations," will cover the various types of tax-exempt organizations that are typically used in charitable planning. The presentation will also explore the differences in tax classification, planning opportunities with exempt organizations, the advantages and disadvantages associated with selecting a particular type of exempt organization and the rules for maintaining tax-exempt status.
