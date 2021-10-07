CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County Rain Reports

 6 days ago

Comanche County and the surrounding areas saw heavy downpours and some thunderstorm activity this week-- a welcome event to our drought stricken area. Some of the heaviest storms on September 30 prompted a CodeRED Weather Warning. Totals are unofficial and from the week of rain we are so thankful for!

fox32chicago.com

Damage reported across Chicago following heavy winds, rain

CHICAGO - A storm system passing through the Chicago area Monday afternoon could bring damaging winds, hail and possibly a tornado. Peaking from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., thunderstorms will travel 50 mph northeast across Chicago, surrounding suburbs and northwest Indiana. Strong straight-line winds of up to 60 mph are...
CHICAGO, IL
104.3 WOW Country

Canyon County Officials “Fast and Pray for Rain Sunday”

Despite the very recent rain that our area experienced, local leaders in Canyon County call for Idahoans to pray from rain Sunday, October 10th. The call for action includes the mayor of Caldwell, a Canyon County commissioner, and pastors. The organizers are calling for a day of unity, prayer, and fasting in hopes of a really wet winter season. The leaders say in their letter that another few years like the drought we had this summer would threaten the state's agribusiness.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Herald & Review

Heavy rain and flooding reported in Alabama

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous flash floods in some areas around Birmingham, in the U.S. state of Alabama. It says between six and ten inches of rain (15-25 cm) fell in some places on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
timesofsandiego.com

SD County Issues Advisory to Swimmers &; Surfers Following Rains

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality Tuesday issued a general rain advisory to avoid water contact at all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall. Swimmers, surfers and other water users are warned that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Big Country 96.9

Rain Sends Aroostook County Harvest into “Hammer Down” Mode

We have hit the point in harvest where it is time for the farmers to "hammer down” to get the crops out of the ground. The daylight starts to fade after 6:00 p.m. and the temperatures have been hanging close to the freezing point over night. The farms are digging potatoes out of the ground and cutting broccoli to send out to the rest of the world. Aroostook County and western New Brunswick are producers not just for our area, but other parts of the world.
AGRICULTURE
accesswdun.com

Ongoing rain soaks Gainesville, Hall County roads

It's been a soggy couple of days in North Georgia, and if forecasters are right, the wet weather will stick around through at least Thursday - maybe even into Friday morning. For now, a flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service remains in place for 90 Georgia counties, most of those in the northern and central part of the state.
HALL COUNTY, GA
kvta.com

Lightning, Thunder, But Very Little Rain For Ventura County

Updated--The Monday storm that moved through Ventura County brought a lot of lightning and thunder but very little rain. At one point Southern California Edison reported 11 power outages in Ventura County affecting more than 64,000 customers, but by Tuesday morning there were only six outages affecting almost 3,000 customers.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
highlandernews.com

Counties lift burn bans following rain

On Oct. 1, Burnet and Llano county officials lifted the burn bans that were in place for weeks due to lack of rain. The restriction, typically calculated utilizing the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), was put into place temporarily as a safety precaution to avoid the potential for runaway blazes. As...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
Brenham Banner-Press

No burn ban as rain covers majority of county

While some surrounding counties have called for burn bans, recent rainfall throughout much of the county has helped battle dry grounds. According to Washington County Firefighters Association President and Meyersville Volunteer Fire Chief Alan Winkelmann, he and other local fire chiefs receive an email every Monday from the Texas A&M Forest Service with charts and graphs to review and decide whether or not to implement a burn ban.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Z94

Mother Nature got Moody Yesterday in Comanche County

It was a crazy and unexpected storm yesterday evening in Comanche County. Mother Nature became moody and let loose with rain, high winds, tons of lighting and thunder, and even some hail. It's late in the season for this type of storm, but it's Oklahoma so anything can happen at any time weatherwise. It started sprinkling late yesterday afternoon then turned into a full-blown thunderstorm by early evening.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Escaped Comanche County inmate captured in Wichita Falls

A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Sunday storm in Burkburnett. Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County enters a new rain year

“It’s a new rain year!” Will it be a wet or dry 2021-2022?. The official rain year is measured from Oct.1 to Sept. 30! As you read we are at the beginning of the 2021-2022 rain year. Will the Springs receive it’s normal rainfall? That’s an average of 27.45 inches for the past 16 years. This is a report on a most thorough and extensive weather report available. It’s CoCoRAHS, “Community Coordinated Rain and Hail Studies” centered at Colorado State University (CSU). The website is www.cocorahs.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Comanche The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Washita County in western Oklahoma * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Anadarko, Hobart, Carnegie, Apache, Fletcher, Cyril, Mountain View, Fort Cobb, Cement, Gracemont, Roosevelt, Gotebo, Cooperton, Boone, Alfalfa, Fort Cobb Reservoir, Meers, Lake Lawtonka, Albert and Lake Ellsworth. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK

