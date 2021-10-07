Comanche County Rain Reports

We have hit the point in harvest where it is time for the farmers to "hammer down” to get the crops out of the ground. The daylight starts to fade after 6:00 p.m. and the temperatures have been hanging close to the freezing point over night. The farms are digging potatoes out of the ground and cutting broccoli to send out to the rest of the world. Aroostook County and western New Brunswick are producers not just for our area, but other parts of the world.

