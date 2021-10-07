Comanche County Rain Reports

Effective: 2021-10-10 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Comanche The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Washita County in western Oklahoma * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Anadarko, Hobart, Carnegie, Apache, Fletcher, Cyril, Mountain View, Fort Cobb, Cement, Gracemont, Roosevelt, Gotebo, Cooperton, Boone, Alfalfa, Fort Cobb Reservoir, Meers, Lake Lawtonka, Albert and Lake Ellsworth. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
