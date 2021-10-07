CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA men’s basketball anticipates high ranking, welcomes newcomers

By Jon Christon
dailybruin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe blue and gold were the underdogs the last time they laced them up. But heading into the new campaign, the Bruins are back in a familiar position. UCLA men’s basketball held practice at Mo Ostin Basketball Center on Monday, and multiple players and coach Mick Cronin spoke to the media about the goals of the current roster after the workout. With just over a month until the 2021-2022 season tips off, the Bruins sit near the top in a number of preseason rankings.

dailybruin.com

