Grading the Seahawks’ 26-17 loss to the Rams

Here’s how the Seattle Seahawks grade out in their 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at Lumen Field:. What a bizarre night for Seattle’s offense. The Seahawks moved the ball in the first half, but came away with just seven points because of an ill-advised play call on fourth down, a tip-drill interception and a missed chip-shot field goal. The offense slowed to a crawl in the second half, partly because quarterback Russell Wilson was dealing with a dislocated finger on his throwing hand. Then backup QB Geno Smith, who’s barely played in his three seasons behind Wilson, came into the game in the fourth quarter and led Seattle on two long scoring drives — though Smith’s magic ran out on Seattle’s last-gasp drive. Go figure.