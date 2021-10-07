CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Aml Ameen’s Upcoming Film ‘Boxing Day’ Is The UK’s First-Ever Holiday Rom-Com Starring An All Black Cast

By Sammy Approved
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official trailer for the holiday romantic comedy, Boxing Day was released today. The film directed, co-written and starring actor Aml Ameen is inspired by his actual life. Boxing Day is a British holiday celebrated the day after Christmas. The film follows Melvin, a British author living in America, who returns home to London for the holiday to introduce his American fiancé, Lisa, to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is challenged when she discovers the world he’s left behind in the UK, including his superstar ex-girlfriend.

