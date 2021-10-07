Watch: Aml Ameen’s Upcoming Film ‘Boxing Day’ Is The UK’s First-Ever Holiday Rom-Com Starring An All Black Cast

"Love, relationships – all a matter of perspective." Warner Bros UK has released the official UK trailer for the holiday romantic comedy Boxing Day, directed by and co-written by and starring actor Aml Ameen. For those that don't know, Boxing Day is a British holiday celebrated the day after Christmas Day, occurring the second day of Christmastide. Inspired by Ameen's own life, Boxing Day follows Melvin, a British author living in America, who returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée, Lisa, to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is put to the test when she discovers the world her fiancée left behind in the UK. Aja Naomi King co-stars as his new lover, joined by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Tamara Lawrance, Sheyi Cole, Samson Kayo, Joshua Maloney, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Claire Skinner. This actually looks good! Sure it's a bit cheesy and cliche, but nice to see another fun spin on the usual holiday romance by adding in some British-Caribbean humor. Take a look.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO