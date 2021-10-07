Sunset Beach Food Drive for youth shelter returns

Sunset Beach’s Second Annual Food Drive returns to benefit the Waymaker’s Youth Shelter in Huntington Beach’s Central Park East. During the first food drive, more than 1,000 pounds of canned food & dry goods were donated by local individuals and businesses, according to Kevin Paulson, President of the Sunset Beach Community Association. “My daughter had the idea to do it because she had a friend who was benefiting from the shelter,” said the retired fire captain. “I don’t know what it feels like to not know where my next meal is coming from or where I’m going to sleep. No child should have to experience these feelings. Our donations will help feed these children.”