Colleges

Nancy Juneau

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Juneau believes in paying it forward. Nancy Juneau’s commitment to the University of Georgia is a way of life, so it’s natural that she would want to ensure that her support will inspire Bulldogs for generations to come. Nancy is a UGA grad (BSED ’82), a Georgia Bulldogs sports...

Franklin College of Arts and Sciences

The University of Georgia Griffin Campus held the Fall Graduation Celebration and Brick Ceremony for the class of 2017 on Thursday, December 14, 2017 in the Stuckey Auditorium. In total, 24 students received their degrees and became alumni of the oldest state-supported university in the nation. This was the 22nd graduation ceremony held on the Griffin Campus.
Applications for inaugural UGA First Awards open through Oct. 22

In honor of National First-Generation College Celebration Day on Nov. 8, the University of Georgia First-Generation Committee will grant the inaugural UGA First Awards. The First Awards will highlight and honor the contributions and achievements of UGA’s outstanding first-generation undergraduate, graduate and professional students, faculty and staff. To apply for...
Georgia Highlands College and UGA Griffin Campus are working together to help students succeed with guaranteed admission from GHC to UGA! #TakingCharge

Georgia Highlands College and UGA Griffin Campus are working together to help students succeed with guaranteed admission from GHC to UGA! #TakingCharge. Thanks to an exclusive articulation agreement between Georgia Highlands College (GHC) and the University of Georgia (UGA), GHC students who complete their associate degree in biology while taking specific courses in the biology pathway have guaranteed admission into UGA’s Bachelor of Science in Microbiology program on their Griffin Campus.
Reports of COVID-19 at UGA hit semester low

Cases of COVID-19 reached an all-time low for the semester at the University of Georgia, with 47 cases reported for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3. The latest figure, a 48% decrease from the previous week, shows an overall decline in cases reported on campus, mirroring similar recent trends in the local community and across the state.
State
Georgia State
Faculty, staff donors set record participation rate

Current faculty and staff donors at the University of Georgia set an all-time giving participation record of 16.8% in fiscal year 2021 and, together with retirees, achieved a five-year high of 17%. “I am deeply grateful to these valued members of the UGA community for helping to strengthen this great...
UGA College of Engineering

As the world’s population increases and extreme weather events become more commonplace, open channel design is becoming an essential component of the engineer’s water management toolbox. Surface drainage for new subdivisions, drainage systems for flood mitigation, and stream restoration for improved aesthetics or ecological concerns are common examples of open...
Journalism students to play integral role in saving community newspaper

Grady College journalists are teaming with one of their alums to rescue a 148-year-old weekly newspaper in nearby Oglethorpe County with the help of an innovative experiential learning project. Within hours of hearing that the county newspaper, the Oglethorpe Echo, was announcing its final publication, Dink NeSmith (ABJ ’70) created...
#ProfilesOfTenacity: Mennah Abdelwahab

Why did you choose Grady and your course of study?. I came into UGA as an international affairs major, and while I loved my IA courses, I felt I needed experiences that would push me out of my comfort zone. I was always fascinated by the media, particularly how it operates and the power it wields over our lives. I also felt that being a strong communicator would serve me well in any job I would pursue later. My first Grady class was pretty small and very discussion based, which I really loved. I was motivated to continue pursuing my Grady degree because my Grady professors have been incredibly supportive; it has meant a lot to see everyone want you to succeed.
Auburn linebackers from Georgia speak on distaste for Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs

If the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry wasn’t deep enough already, Auburn linebackers Chandler Wooten, Owen Pappoe, and Zakoby McClain have reasons beyond the collegiate level fueling their desire to beat Georgia Saturday. All three linebackers played football high school football in the state of Georgia. So, as Wooten told auburntigers.com,...
UGA and Auburn compete for number of donations during second annual Beat Week

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry between the University of Georgia and Auburn University has moved beyond the football field to the field of philanthropy. The rivals are participating in Beat Week, a one-week giving challenge between the two universities. The 2021 matchup marks the second time the two universities have joined together for a giving challenge leading up to the annual UGA vs. Auburn football game.
UGA again in Top 5 for new products to market

For the eighth straight year, the University of Georgia has placed among the top U.S. universities for number of commercial products created from its research by industry partners. This year, UGA ranked No. 2 in the latest survey data provided by the organization AUTM. AUTM, formerly known as the Association...
History of the Rivalry: Auburn

The history of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is brimming with incredible moments, stunning victories, and crushing losses, and this week you can make the difference against the Tigers. Join the Beat Week challenge at AUvUGA.com, and help the Dawgs win twice this weekend!. It’s 1889 in Baltimore. Two Johns...
The Jerry Tanner Show – Week 6, 2021: Auburn

Let’s welcome first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin to the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry! By the way, if you lose, it’s the first time in 70 years Auburn’s lost five in a row. No pressure!. Beat Week is a one-week giving challenge where alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff, and fans are...
Georgia 4-H youth demonstrate forestry knowledge

Georgia 4-H’ers participated in the 2022 State Forestry Field Day on Sept. 25 at the Henry Walker Tree Farm in Jacksonville, Georgia. The Georgia 4-H Forestry Program teaches youth to identify up to 70 Georgia tree species, as well as common pests and diseases that impact those trees. The forest field day competition allows youth to test their science-based knowledge, critical thinking skills and skills with specialized forestry tools. Participants can be a part of a county team or compete individually in the state forestry judging contest.
Alumni Podcast Spotlight: Waitin’ Since Last Saturday

Born in Five Points in Athens, Waitin’ Since Last Saturday is a podcast focused on UGA athletics helmed by two Dawgs—Scott Duvall (AB ’00) and Tony Waller (BSA ’90, JD ’93)—and an Illinois grad who quickly developed his own Bulldog fandom, Will Leitch. We asked the three of them about how the podcast came to be, their personal UGA-fan “origin stories,” favorite moments from the pod, and more.
Turfgrass and Weed Science

When professional golfer Patrick Cantlay sank the birdie that won him the 2021 PGA TOUR Championship, he did it on turf that had been tested that morning by a student from the University of Georgia’s Griffin campus. Ethan Barr, a junior and environmental resource science major at UGA-Griffin, scored a...
community involvement

The University of Georgia is committed to principles of equal opportunity and affirmative action. Click here to learn more »
Bridging the health care gap in Athens-Clarke County

One doctor’s lesson to medical students: listen and learn from patients. Dr. Brett Magner is on a mission not only to break down health care barriers in Athens-Clarke County, but also to train future doctors through a people-centered approach to medicine. Magner, an assistant professor with the Augusta University/University of...
Heynen works to connect geography and justice

“Geography really offers an opportunity to bring abstract theory and grounded, everyday experience together in a way that we can start to imagine how to both frame problems, but also how to figure out solutions and pathways to solving those problems.”. The work of Nik Heynen, professor in the Department...
