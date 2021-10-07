CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Set For November Launch, First Trailer Reveals

By Alex Gibson
Twinfinite
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures’ long-awaited Resident Evil film adaptation finally has a release date, which has been revealed today in its first trailer. Welcome to Raccoon City launches in theatres Nov. 24. It’s a reboot based on the story of the original Resident Evil game and its sequel, featuring main protagonists Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon Kennedy.

DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
splashreport.com

First Look And (Glorious) Trailer For RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

It’s funny, all it took was about a decade and a half of the worst possible Resident Evil movies they could have made, to come to a point where I will accept anything. I’m not going to spend two pages bashing the previous franchise, because if you’re reading this I hope you hated it for the right reasons too. We have a new trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. And, while I heard about this project within the last year, I totally forgot about it. When I saw that they had a trailer available today, I assumed it was an animated Netflix film. but, it looks amazing. I saw villains that I recognize, looking at you Licker, I’d swear I even saw Tycoon. But, even if this isn’t faithful to the first game or two, what we just finished ignoring was so far from the source material that this CAN’T be worse. See, all they had to do was get us used to the taste of feces, now urine tastes like Mountain Dew. Assuming that you like Mountain Dew. Anyway, let’s check out that trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Johannes Roberts
Tom Hopper
Neal Mcdonough
Robbie Amell
Kaya Scodelario
Avan Jogia
#Raccoon City#Resident Evil#First Trailer#Sony Pictures#Umbrella Corporation#Midwestern
