NHL

Detroit Red Wings

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 record: 19-27-10 (7th, Central) Players to watch: Center Dylan Larkin is back from his neck injury, but linemate Tyler Bertuzzi remains unvaccinated and won’t play games in Canada as a result. His other linemate, Jakub Vrana, will miss much of the season after shoulder surgery. Defensive prospect Moritz Seider is the real deal. But the Red Wings also need winger Filip Zadina (sixth overall pick in 2018) to live up to his draft standings. Alex Nedeljkovic could be the long-term answer in goal.

www.stltoday.com

NHL

Red Wings assign trio to Griffins

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today assigned left wing Jonatan Berggren and defensemen Dan Renouf and Luke Witkowski to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings have 32 players on their preseason roster: 20 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Detroit concluded its eight-game preseason slate this afternoon in Buffalo with a 4-4-0 record. The team will officially begin the 96th season in franchise history on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when it hosts the back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
chatsports.com

Lucas Raymond helps power up Detroit Red Wings in 6-4 exhibition loss to Chicago

The Detroit Red Wings did something they’ve rarely done in the past couple seasons: Look dangerous on the power play. Their Monday contest against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena was only an exhibition game, but for a team looking for confidence, seeing the puck go in three times was a good boost.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Every NHL Team’s Worst Contract

In the modern NHL, contract and salary cap management may be more critical than ever. With the cap kept flat due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams need to be thinking not only about the here and now, but about the long-term implications of any contract they sign. General managers who can minimize bad contracts will likely be the GMs who find the most success.
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings Preview: Welcome to the Preseason Opener

The Detroit Red Wings open up their preseason stretch with a road game against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 8:30 EST. The Red Wings official twitter handle put the roster out earlier today:. The Athletic’s Scott Powers had the Hawks lines in practice:. A bunch of names stick out and...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings beat Buffalo Sabres, 6-2, in preseason: Game thread recap

Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0) When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: After Wednesday's game vs. the Chicago Blackhawks — which the Wings won in a shootout thanks to a goal, an assist and a shootout goal from Bobby Ryan — featured many veterans, Thursday's game is expected to star younger players and recent draft picks. Expect to see top prospects such as Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond take the ice.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana to have shoulder surgery, out at least 4 months

The Detroit Red Wings had Jakub Vrana slotted to be a significant part of their offense, but now must look to others to fill the void. Coach Jeff Blashill delivered the bad news Thursday morning, announcing Vrana will have shoulder surgery that will sideline him a minimum of four months.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings’ lineup for preseason opener in Chicago

Bobby Ryan’s pursuit of a contract with the Detroit Red Wings begins in earnest tonight in the preseason opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center (8:30, joined in progress on NHL Network, WWJ-AM 950). Ryan, in camp on a tryout, is among the forwards in the lineup tonight,...
NHL
the-rink.com

Blackhawks fall to Red Wings in preseason opener

The Chicago Blackhawks kicked off their preseason slate again their old rival, the Detroit Red Wings, on Wednesday night in the United Center in a game where Blackhawks fans got to get their first looks at Henrik Borgstrom, Caleb Jones and Lukas Reichel, among others. The fans also got to welcome back a familiar face in Jonathan Toews. It was the first time in 477 days that Toews donned a Blackhawk sweater in an NHL game. Toews sat out all of last season with chronic immune response syndrome.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings lose to Chicago Blackhawks in preseason, 6-4: Game thread replay

Exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (3-1-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0) Where: Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Game notes: The second of two preseason matchups between the two clubs changes the setting from Chicago to Detroit. In the first meeting, it was a Bobby Ryan goal in the shootout portion of the contest that gave thea Red Wings 4-3 victory. The first time the Wings and Blackhawks will see each other in the regular season will be Sunday, Oct. 24 in Chicago.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Dylan Larkin scores twice for Detroit Red Wings' 5-1 win in first game since April 20

Dylan Larkin made a welcome return to the Detroit Red Wings' lineup and a new addition made sure the score added up to another victory. Only so much should be read into exhibition games — they’re an evaluation tool as much as anything — but the Wings are finding ways to score, and that’s a good sign for a team that struggled to do so the past two seasons. On Saturday, they came away from their third test game with a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
FOX Sports

Dylan Larkin senses optimism others do not with Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — The The last time they made the playoffs five years ago, Dylan Larkin was a rookie. When the captain and center looks at the reshaped roster, he doesn't have to feign optimism. “It’s exciting, more so than any of my training camps in the past," Larkin said....
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings pre-season game day: Detroit hosts Chicago for third game in three days

NHL teams don’t usually play three games in three days. Such compressed scheduling is forbidden during the regular season. The pre-season, however, is a completely different entity; the Detroit Red Wings will finish off their exhibition threepeat at home Monday with a 7:30 p.m. ET clash against Chicago. Bally Sports...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: TV, radio info for preseason matchup

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). [ Lucas Raymond is making it hard for Red Wings not to keep him. Here's why ]. Game notes: The Wings have one more exhibition following Thursday's contest. Detroit...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Tyler Bertuzzi scores in return, Detroit Red Wings top Penguins 4-2 in exhibition

The Detroit Red Wings didn’t get much of a test in their penultimate exhibition game, but they welcomed back a teammate for the first time in nine months. Tyler Bertuzzi mixed it up like old times Thursday at Little Caesars Arena as the Wings faced a Pittsburgh Penguins team lacking in star power. Joe Veleno scored on a one-timer with 4:32 to play in the third period and Bertuzzi added an empty-net goal to secure a 4-2 victory.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings send three to Juniors

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defenseman Alex Cotton to the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes and released right wing Davis "T-Bone" Codd and defenseman Mason Ward from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 51 players on their training camp roster: 29 forwards, 17 defensemen and...
NHL

