Dolby Atmos surround sound audio is supported in Netflix on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the shortcomings of the original Fire TV Stick 4K is that, even though the device supports Dolby Atmos surround sound audio, it is not supported within the Netflix app. This is because, for some absurd reason, Netflix has decided that only devices running Fire OS 7 will support Dolby Atmos in Netflix, even though there are plenty of apps supporting Dolby Atmos on Fire OS 6 devices. Since the original Fire TV Stick 4K runs Fire OS 6, it does not support Dolby Atmos in Netflix. Thankfully, the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max addresses that shortcoming by running Fire OS 7 and it does support Dolby Atmos playback in Netflix.

