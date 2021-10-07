CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benchmark Scores for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max — Compared to Google Chromecast, Onn 4K, Firestick 4K, and more

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has been released today and Amazon is calling it its most powerful streaming stick ever, going as far as to print it on the box. You should certainly expect it to be more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K, since it has a stronger CPU, GPU, and more RAM. But how much more powerful is it and can it possibly even beat out the Google Chromecast dongle? I have the new Firestick 4K Max in hand and put it through my usual benchmark tests so read on to find out.

www.aftvnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
ELECTRONICS

