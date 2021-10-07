Fire TV Stick 4K Max finally has the option to disable HDR entirely

Woot currently has some great deals on Amazon devices. The 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick is available for $21.99 if you’re a Prime member and $24.99 if you are not. This is for the latest Firestick that was released in 2020. The only catch is it comes with the older remote that doesn’t have a guide button or app shortcut buttons, which many people actually prefer to the newer remote. This is the lowest price that a new 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick has ever been, as it’s $1 less than this year’s Prime Day price. If you don’t need 4K playback, you should jump on this deal before it sells out. Also available is a used 1st-gen Amazon Echo for $19.99 and a used Amazon Smart Plug for $11.99. If you buy both the Echo and the Smart Plug together, you’ll get an additional $6.99 off, making the bundle just $24.99.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO