CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Fire TV has a new Audio and Video Diagnostics tool for testing 4K, HDR, & Dolby Vision/Atmos capabilities

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has added a new Audio and Video Diagnostics tool to Fire TV devices. The utility will detect the capabilities of your TV, soundbar, and/or AV receiver and report whether your current Fire TV settings are best suited for your home theater equipment’s capabilities. The tool, found at the bottom...

www.aftvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tv#4k Video#Hdr#Amazon Fire Tv#Audio#Dolby Vision#Av#The Display Sounds#The Fire Tv#Dolby Atmos#Dolby Digital Plus#Pcm#Hdmi
SlashGear

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max goes on sale today

Amazon is expanding its Fire TV range, with the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max going on sale today as the new flagship of the easily-installed streaming devices. Billed as the most powerful Fire TV Stick so far when Amazon revealed it last month, it supports WiFi 6 connectivity along with 4K HDR10+ streaming, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, with easy wireless surround sound options for those with select Echo smart speakers.
ELECTRONICS
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox Series X|S has Dolby Vision for gaming support from today

Dolby Vision for gaming is now available on Series X and S consoles. Starting today, users with compatible Dolby Vision-enabled TVs will be able to enable optimised visuals for around ten titles, with more than 100 coming soon including Halo Infinite, Microsoft said on Tuesday. In addition to this curated...
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Why Xbox's Dolby Vision HDR is a real game-changer over PS5

Microsoft has just launched support for Dolby Vision HDR gaming on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with support in over 100 games. And "thousands" of other games that are available in HDR will be enhanced with automatic Dolby Vision enhancement by the console itself. This is exciting, because...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Twinfinite

Dolby Vision Gaming Implemented on Xbox Series XIS

Today Microsoft announced that the Dolby Vision Gaming feature is now available on Xbox Series X|S for those who have compatible TVs. Over 100 HDR games either support it or will soon. On top of that, “thousands” of classic HDR10 and Auto HDR games are also said to benefit from improved image quality.
VIDEO GAMES
gadgetsin.com

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV with Dolby Vision

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K smart TV has been available for preorder, which gives you an all-in-one way to enjoy your favorite movies, TV series, games and music. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is available in 5 sizes: 43, 50, 55,...
ELECTRONICS
purexbox.com

Here's Every Game That Supports Dolby Vision & Atmos On Xbox So Far

Yesterday, Xbox announced Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X and Series S, gifting applicable users the ability to enhance their games even further. Now, we have confirmation from Microsoft of which games support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos so far. Despite the Xbox Wire post saying that...
VIDEO GAMES
geekspin

TCL TVs are getting Dolby Vision gaming support

Dolby Vision for gaming is coming to the Xbox Series X and S and TCL TV customers will be amongst the first few to experience it. With Dolby Vision, gaming on a TCL TV connected to the latest generation Xbox consoles means you’ll get to play games with improved brightness, contrast, color, and depth.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Landr Unveils Dolby Atmos Mastering Services

New York, NY (September 29, 2021)—Having made a name for itself offering automated online mastering services, Landr has now introduced Landr Upmastering, which will allow users to upmaster existing stereo tracks into the Dolby Atmos audio format. While Landr’s stereo mastering offerings have been automated, for the Upmastering serive, users...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Get a complete Dolby Atmos sound experience with these 360° speakers

Home audio technology keeps getting better every year. With advances like Dolby Atmos, you can immerse yourself in film screenings, music, or games like never before. Yes, it’s possible for the planes on the screen to sound like flying overhead, and today we’re highlighting the Dolby Atmos speakers that can give you that effect.
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Win 1 Of 5 AvidPlay Dolby Atmos Unlimited Plans For One Year

This month we are giving away 5 AvidPlay Dolby Atmos Unlimited DIY Music Distribution Plans. If you would like the opportunity to get your music out there to over 150 outlets as well as through Amazon Music HD, TIDAL HiFi and Apple Music in Dolby Atmos then this competition is for you.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

The blue-ribbon Sonos Beam adds a touch of Dolby Atmos to the party

The original Sonos Beam has been one of our favorite soundbars since its 2018 launch, but it’s also been due for an upgrade. Enter the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) (available at Best Buy for $449.99), which takes everything we loved about the original—excellent sound, compact design, and Sonos’ finely tuned software—and adds virtual Dolby Atmos, the current gold standard for home surround sound. While the upgrade isn't as convincing as Sonos' pricier Arc, the latest Beam is a definite win for anyone seeking compact cinematic might.
ELECTRONICS
Eurogamer.net

DF Direct Weekly talks Nintendo Switch 4K denials, Nvidia DLAA, Xbox Dolby Vision and the new 4K dash

So what exactly is the beef between Nintendo of Japan and Bloomberg? Last week, the trusted news outlet released a report stating that 11 development studios - including Zynga - had released development kits for a 4K Switch console, bringing about an outright denial from Nintendo - so what's really going on? That's the lead story in this week's DF Direct Weekly, where myself, John Linneman and Alex Battaglia discuss the news. It's a difficult story to assess because it does seem that prior Bloomberg articles seem to have grouped together the Switch OLED (a product confirmed to be in development since at least April 2020, according to the Atmosphere system software reverse engineering team) and the next-gen Nintendo machine. But at the same time, it's not just Bloomberg that's heard that development kits for a new console hybrid have made their way to game makers - we've heard about it too.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy