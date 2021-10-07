Los Al cross country finishes strong at CPI
Los Alamitos cross country teams had strong showings at the Central Park Invitational in Huntington Beach on Saturday. The Griffins’ girls varsity team took fourth place overall in the 40th annual event of the run that drew runners from more than two dozen schools. Sophomore Kaitlyn McQuillen led the varsity squad with a seventh place overall finish in a time of 18 minutes, 46.3 seconds. Sophomore Hallie Muniz also had a solid time, finishing 14th overall in 19:00.9.www.sunnews.org
