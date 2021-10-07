CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Los Al cross country finishes strong at CPI

By Ted Apodaca
sunnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamitos cross country teams had strong showings at the Central Park Invitational in Huntington Beach on Saturday. The Griffins’ girls varsity team took fourth place overall in the 40th annual event of the run that drew runners from more than two dozen schools. Sophomore Kaitlyn McQuillen led the varsity squad with a seventh place overall finish in a time of 18 minutes, 46.3 seconds. Sophomore Hallie Muniz also had a solid time, finishing 14th overall in 19:00.9.

www.sunnews.org

