This week's calls include: a violent grocery shopper, a very intoxicated driver and an expensive stolen bike.Monday, Sept. 27 A woman was arrested at Grocery Outlet after she was called in because she was causing a disturbance. She spit on Grocery Outlet employees and threw rocks at them. A man was arrested after he strangled his ex-girlfriend and then pointed a firearm at her in the 900 block of Southwest 185th Avenue. Tuesday, Sept. 28 A man was arrested after he stole $44 worth of items in the 2000 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. Two men...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO