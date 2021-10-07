Snapchat cracks down on drug dealing after fentanyl overdoses
Snapchat is cracking down on drug sales through its disappearing-photos app following reports of dealers using it to sling deadly fentanyl-laced pills. The company is ramping up automatic “proactive detection” systems that boot drug dealers from the app, according to a Thursday blog post. It’s also hiring more people to respond to law enforcement queries and adding an educational feature called “Heads Up” that will show content about the dangers of drugs to users who search for terms like “fentanyl.”wmleader.com
Comments / 0