CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Snapchat cracks down on drug dealing after fentanyl overdoses

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnapchat is cracking down on drug sales through its disappearing-photos app following reports of dealers using it to sling deadly fentanyl-laced pills. The company is ramping up automatic “proactive detection” systems that boot drug dealers from the app, according to a Thursday blog post. It’s also hiring more people to respond to law enforcement queries and adding an educational feature called “Heads Up” that will show content about the dangers of drugs to users who search for terms like “fentanyl.”

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death

SARASOTA — A drug dealer who joked with sheriff's deputies that he deserved a community service award because "like, all of my people are still alive, you know," has been sentenced to 9.9 years in prison in the overdose death of a 58-year-old woman. Bernard Mullen was convicted of manslaughter...
SARASOTA, FL
WJLA

DEA warns fentanyl, meth-laced pills more lethal and easier to access

The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a rare public safety alert Monday, warning of the dramatic rise in deadly counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine. It was the first time the agency issued this type of alert in six years. The DEA noted that it had seen an explosion of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Drugs#Dea#Cdc#Oxycontin#Getty#Americans
Washington Times-Herald

Man charged in two drug overdoses

An Indianapolis man accused of mixing a batch of heroin that killed two Boone County men has been charged in their deaths. Andre Johnson, 42, was sentenced for drug dealing and freed on probation only four months before he sold fatal doses of fentanyl masquerading as heroin, according to court records.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
CBS News

Fake prescription drugs laced with fentanyl fueling spike in overdose deaths, DEA warns

The Drug Enforcement Administration is issuing a safety alert for the first time in six years, warning of a dramatic spike in overdose deaths from counterfeit prescription drugs. The agency says the fake pills are being laced with lethal amounts of fentanyl and meth. Dr. Ayana Jordan, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale University's School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Ed O'Keefe with more on how this is exacerbating the opioid crisis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

Snapchat boosts efforts to root out drug dealers

Snapchat has developed new tools and educational content to crack down on the sale of deadly counterfeit pills on the messaging app. These tools aim to warn users about the dangers of those pills in an effort to keep its community safe from the “devastating impacts of the fentanyl crisis,” the company announced Thursday.
CELL PHONES
CBS Minnesota

Law Enforcement Encourages Parents, Schools To Prioritize Pill Warnings After Spike In Drug Overdoses

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Just one pill can kill. That’s the warning from law enforcement after at least six deadly overdoses this month involving fake prescription pills. Three years ago, investigators took 1,500 counterfeit pills off the streets in Minnesota. That’s climbed to 7,400 this year, so far. Nikky Tierney started taking pain pills as high school student in Hudson, believing it was a safer way to use drugs. “It’s just an easy thing to just pop in your mouth and not think about,” Tierney said. Sadly, the addiction cost four of her friends their lives in the 10 years since. “I just assumed they wouldn’t give...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KVIA

2 face drug charges after fentanyl is seized at El Paso ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas -- Back-to-back seizures of the dangerous synthetic drug fentanyl happened at two El Paso ports of entry this week. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in both instances, agents were tipped off to wrongdoing by nervous behavior at inspection points. A 30-year-old man was arrested after...
EL PASO, TX
Riverside Press Enterprise

‘One pill can kill:’ DEA, Snapchat, parents confront deadly fentanyl

Fancy an Oxycontin pill to take the edge off? A little cocaine to celebrate?. For even the youngest kids, finding recreational drugs has been as easy as a quick search of online platforms like Snapchat, where dealers have brazenly showcased their wares. But the drugs that were delivered, sometimes right to a young teen’s front door, were not the real thing. They actually contained fentanyl, a cheap synthetic opioid some 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Snapchat is stepping up its drug-dealing prevention tools

Snapchat is rolling out a set of new tools and warnings to keep drug-dealing off the platform The Verge reports. Snap cited the “devastating impacts of the fentanyl crisis” as its most pressing reason for the update. The new in-app tool, called “Heads Up,” will prompt users to read content...
CELL PHONES
gpkmedia.com

Multiple Fentanyl Overdoses Locally

The Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) has recently responded to multiple incidents involving individuals overdosing on illicit narcotics, to include a very dangerous narcotic known as Fentanyl. Fentanyl substances in pill form have been seized at these overdose situations. Officers have also seized Fentanyl substances on separate incidents or arrests.
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy