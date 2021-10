IMPERIAL, Mo–Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over Seckman High School as the Jaguars hosted the Ladue Rams in a game featured on the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone. We got there just in time to see Jared Rhodes score the TD on the ground for Ladue to tie the game. On the next possession, it was Rhodes again, and then again for a 78-yard touchdown. The final score was Ladue 35-27 over Seckman.

LADUE, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO