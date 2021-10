Gabby Petito, the young woman who died on an Instagram-chronicled road trip across the United States with her boyfriend, was strangled and her death was a homicide, the local coroner said Tuesday. The body of the 22-year-old lay in the wilderness of Wyoming for up to a month before it was found in mid-September, Teton County coroner Brent Blue said. "We hereby find the cause and manner of death to be: the cause of death by strangulation, and manner is homicide," he said. "Our initial determination is that the body was in the wilderness for three to four weeks."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO