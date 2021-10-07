Recap: Villa Duchesne upends Whitfield

The Roxborough United U9 Tornadoes could not contain a strong Anderson Monarchs team and fell by a 6-1 margin. The Tornadoes fought hard but had trouble penetrating the stiff Monarchs defense, while the Monarchs kept the offensive heat on for the entire contest. The lone Tornadoes goal was tallied by Cameron Platt. The U9 team is helmed by Brian Channon along with Erik Rosales, and Todd Colistro. The Tornadoes next home action will be against Parkwood on Oct.16th.

