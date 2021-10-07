CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Villa Duchesne upends Whitfield

By StatBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Villa Duchesne got two goals and two assists from Gigi Edwards and the game winning goal and two assists from Katie Crump in a 8-1 win over Whitfield Thursday at Whitfield. Villa Duchesne also got offensive contributions from Ella Anthon (two goals), Georgia Leary (one goal, two assists), Hannah Brown (one goal) and Kaki Dolan (one goal). Claire Douglass picked up the win in goal for Villa Duchesne. Tia Sansone scored the goal for Whitfield.

