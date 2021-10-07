CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond approves remaining federal virus relief funds for police station

By NICOLE BALES The Bulletin
redmondspokesman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Redmond City Council allocated its remaining $2.93 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward its public safety facility project. The council voted 4-3 Tuesday to spend $631,535 on the relocation and expansion of the city’s police station, adding to the $2 million already allocated to the project last month. The vote followed a separate approval to move funding for homeless shelters off the table.

