Florida State

Florida vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker DeAndre Square (5) look to a referee for a touchdown call during the first quarter at Kroger Field. It was ruled a Florida Gators touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between SEC foes at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Vanderbilt is a 39-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 59.5.

Odds for Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

  • Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points only twice this season.
  • Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.4 points per game, 12.1 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.7 points above the 54.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Gators and their opponents score an average of 58.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 51.5 points, eight fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

  • Florida has covered the spread twice this season.
  • Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
  • The Gators put up 3.6 fewer points per game (31.4) than the Commodores allow (35).
  • Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35 points.
  • The Gators collect 61.8 more yards per game (509) than the Commodores give up per outing (447.2).
  • Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 447.2 yards.
  • The Gators have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (4).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.
  • Vanderbilt's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
  • The Commodores score 16 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Gators surrender (19.8).
  • Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.8 points.
  • The Commodores rack up 315.4 yards per game, only six fewer than the 321.4 the Gators allow.
  • Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 321.4 yards.
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats

