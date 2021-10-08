Florida vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker DeAndre Square (5) look to a referee for a touchdown call during the first quarter at Kroger Field. It was ruled a Florida Gators touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between SEC foes at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Vanderbilt is a 39-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 59.5.

Odds for Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points only twice this season.

Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.4 points per game, 12.1 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points above the 54.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Gators and their opponents score an average of 58.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 51.5 points, eight fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has covered the spread twice this season.

Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Gators put up 3.6 fewer points per game (31.4) than the Commodores allow (35).

Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35 points.

The Gators collect 61.8 more yards per game (509) than the Commodores give up per outing (447.2).

Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 447.2 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (4).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.

Vanderbilt's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Commodores score 16 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Gators surrender (19.8).

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.8 points.

The Commodores rack up 315.4 yards per game, only six fewer than the 321.4 the Gators allow.

Vanderbilt is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 321.4 yards.

The Commodores have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats