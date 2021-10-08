Baylor vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Baylor Bears vs. West Virginia Mountaineers college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Drew Estrada (18) turns to run after a reception during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's 13th-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 13 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bears are only 2.5-point favorites. This matchup has an over/under of 44 points.

Odds for Baylor vs. West Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in four of five games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 44 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 23 points lower than the two team's combined 67 points per game average.

The 35.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.6 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.5 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 10.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Bears rack up 19 more points per game (37) than the Mountaineers give up (18).

When Baylor scores more than 18 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears rack up 131.8 more yards per game (447.6) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (315.8).

When Baylor amasses over 315.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bears have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 3-2-0 this season.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Mountaineers score 30 points per game, 12.6 more than the Bears surrender (17.4).

West Virginia is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 17.4 points.

The Mountaineers average 377.2 yards per game, 62.4 more yards than the 314.8 the Bears give up.

In games that West Virginia totals over 314.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Mountaineers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Season Stats