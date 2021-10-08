CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2gib_0cKpCaeS00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Baylor Bears vs. West Virginia Mountaineers college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Drew Estrada (18) turns to run after a reception during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's 13th-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 13 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bears are only 2.5-point favorites. This matchup has an over/under of 44 points.

Odds for Baylor vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

  • Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in four of five games this season.
  • West Virginia's games have gone over 44 points in three of five chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 23 points lower than the two team's combined 67 points per game average.
  • The 35.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.6 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.
  • The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 54.5 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 10.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

  • Baylor has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bears have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bears rack up 19 more points per game (37) than the Mountaineers give up (18).
  • When Baylor scores more than 18 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Bears rack up 131.8 more yards per game (447.6) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (315.8).
  • When Baylor amasses over 315.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Bears have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, West Virginia is 3-2-0 this season.
  • The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • West Virginia's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Mountaineers score 30 points per game, 12.6 more than the Bears surrender (17.4).
  • West Virginia is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 17.4 points.
  • The Mountaineers average 377.2 yards per game, 62.4 more yards than the 314.8 the Bears give up.
  • In games that West Virginia totals over 314.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Mountaineers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
Season Stats

