Ole Miss vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 10th-ranked running game, square off against the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and their 18th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Rebels are 5.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 66.5 points.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 66.5 points just twice this year.
  • Arkansas and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 66.5 points in a game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.4, is 6.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.5 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Rebels games this season feature an average total of 75.3 points, a number 8.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 66.5 total in this game is 15.7 points higher than the 50.8 average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

  • Ole Miss has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
  • The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
  • This year, the Rebels put up 25.8 more points per game (44.8) than the Razorbacks give up (19.0).
  • Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.0 points.
  • The Rebels average 549.3 yards per game, 266.5 more yards than the 282.8 the Razorbacks allow per matchup.
  • When Ole Miss picks up over 282.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Rebels have three giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have six takeaways .
Arkansas Stats and Trends

  • Arkansas has five wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • This season, the Razorbacks have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
  • This year the Razorbacks rack up just 2.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels give up (26.0).
  • When Arkansas puts up more than 26.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Razorbacks rack up 416.4 yards per game, 45.1 more yards than the 371.3 the Rebels give up.
  • In games that Arkansas amasses more than 371.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year the Razorbacks have two turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (6).
Season Stats

