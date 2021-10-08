Ole Miss vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 10th-ranked running game, square off against the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and their 18th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Rebels are 5.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 66.5 points.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 66.5 points just twice this year.

Arkansas and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 66.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.4, is 6.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.5 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

Rebels games this season feature an average total of 75.3 points, a number 8.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.5 total in this game is 15.7 points higher than the 50.8 average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Rebels put up 25.8 more points per game (44.8) than the Razorbacks give up (19.0).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.0 points.

The Rebels average 549.3 yards per game, 266.5 more yards than the 282.8 the Razorbacks allow per matchup.

When Ole Miss picks up over 282.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rebels have three giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have six takeaways .

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has five wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Razorbacks have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

This year the Razorbacks rack up just 2.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels give up (26.0).

When Arkansas puts up more than 26.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Razorbacks rack up 416.4 yards per game, 45.1 more yards than the 371.3 the Rebels give up.

In games that Arkansas amasses more than 371.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Razorbacks have two turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (6).

Season Stats