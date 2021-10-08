Michigan State vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker looks on during the fourth quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten foes square off when the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at SHI Stadium. Michigan State is favored by 4.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 49.5 points.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in four of five games this season.

Rutgers and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.6, is 18.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 55.1 points per game in 2021, 5.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.0 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

In Michigan State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Spartans have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Spartans score 16.6 more points per game (37.8) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.2).

When Michigan State records more than 21.2 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Spartans collect 466.6 yards per game, 147.0 more yards than the 319.6 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.

When Michigan State totals more than 319.6 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Spartans have three giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Rutgers' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This season the Scarlet Knights put up 9.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Spartans surrender (20.6).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 20.6 points.

The Scarlet Knights collect 78.6 fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Spartans give up per matchup (428.8).

This year the Scarlet Knights have four turnovers, four fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (8).

Season Stats