CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan State vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TD2xd_0cKpCVBh00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker looks on during the fourth quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten foes square off when the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at SHI Stadium. Michigan State is favored by 4.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 49.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan State has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in four of five games this season.
  • Rutgers and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.6, is 18.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 55.1 points per game in 2021, 5.6 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 51.0 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

  • In Michigan State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Spartans have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Spartans score 16.6 more points per game (37.8) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.2).
  • When Michigan State records more than 21.2 points, it is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Spartans collect 466.6 yards per game, 147.0 more yards than the 319.6 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.
  • When Michigan State totals more than 319.6 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Spartans have three giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook .

Rutgers Stats and Trends

  • Rutgers has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Rutgers' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Scarlet Knights put up 9.2 more points per game (29.8) than the Spartans surrender (20.6).
  • Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 20.6 points.
  • The Scarlet Knights collect 78.6 fewer yards per game (350.2) than the Spartans give up per matchup (428.8).
  • This year the Scarlet Knights have four turnovers, four fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Scott Frost Last Night

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost. Nebraska was in position to secure a huge road win at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers led the Spartans by a touchdown with just a couple of minutes to play. However, Nebraska was unable to move the ball and lock up the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Rutgers Scarlet Knights#Hilltoppers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher reacts to being first former assistant to beat Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M finally snapped the streak of former Nick Saban assistants to beat the Alabama coach. He shared his reaction to that with Jamie Erdahl and CBS Sports after the Aggies stunned Alabama, 41-38. The updated record of Saban against former assistants is now 24-1. Fisher said...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
KETV.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska-Minnesota game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's game on the road against Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th. The game will be carried on ESPN2. The Big Ten Conference also announced Monday the Purdue vs. Iowa match-up will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on KETV. KETV also will...
LINCOLN, NE
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
FanSided

Sean Clifford injury update: Who is Penn State QB Ta’Quan Roberson?

The Penn State Nittany Lions are without starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who went to the locker room with an injury. Ta’Quan Roberson replaced him. Just when it looked like Penn State was in control of their top-five matchup with Iowa, quarterback Sean Clifford headed to the locker room. Clifford appeared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy