Bowling Green vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Bowling Green Falcons vs. Akron Zips college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler looks on before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (2-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Akron Zips (1-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Akron is a 13.5-point underdog. The total is 46 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Bowling Green vs. Akron

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Bowling Green and its opponents have combined for 46 points or more just once this season.

Akron's games have gone over 46 points in all five opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 10.2 points higher than the combined 35.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 63.8 points per game, 17.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.8 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 9.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has played five games, with five wins against the spread.

Bowling Green's games this year have yet to go over the total in five opportunities.

This year, the Falcons average 25.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Zips allow (42.4).

The Falcons average 175.2 fewer yards per game (277.0) than the Zips give up per outing (452.2).

The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (7 total) than the Zips have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Bowling Green at SISportsbook .

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Zips have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Akron's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Zips put up 18.6 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Falcons surrender.

When Akron scores more than 21.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Zips collect per game (336.8) than the Falcons allow (336.8).

Akron is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 336.8 yards.

The Zips have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats