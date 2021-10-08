Tennessee vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked scoring offense will hit the field against the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Volunteers are favored by 10.5 points in the game. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

South Carolina has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 6.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.3 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The Volunteers and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Volunteers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Volunteers put up 23.4 more points per game (40.8) than the Gamecocks surrender (17.4).

Tennessee is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.4 points.

The Volunteers rack up 474.4 yards per game, 173.8 more yards than the 300.6 the Gamecocks allow per outing.

In games that Tennessee amasses more than 300.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 14 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year the Gamecocks average just 0.6 more points per game (22.4) than the Volunteers give up (21.8).

When South Carolina puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gamecocks average just 9.6 fewer yards per game (329.6) than the Volunteers allow (339.2).

In games that South Carolina picks up over 339.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Volunteers' takeaways (7).

Season Stats