Toledo vs. Northern Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Toledo Rockets vs. Northern Illinois Huskies college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (3-2, 0-0 MAC) are 12.5-point favorites when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-2, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. The over/under is set at 52.

Odds for Toledo vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

  • Toledo and its opponents have scored at least 52 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
  • Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in three of five games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 58.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 50.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.
  • The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 52-point total for this game is 4.1 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

  • In Toledo's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Rockets have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
  • The Rockets rack up 30.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Huskies give up per matchup (33.6).
  • Toledo is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.6 points.
  • The Rockets rack up 22.4 fewer yards per game (396.8), than the Huskies give up per contest (419.2).
  • Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 419.2 yards.
  • This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (5).
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

  • Northern Illinois has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • The Huskies have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Huskies average 12.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Rockets surrender (16.6).
  • Northern Illinois is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.6 points.
  • The Huskies collect 377.0 yards per game, 79.8 more yards than the 297.2 the Rockets give up.
  • Northern Illinois is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 297.2 yards.
  • The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats

Sports Illustrated

