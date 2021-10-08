Toledo vs. Northern Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Toledo Rockets vs. Northern Illinois Huskies college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (3-2, 0-0 MAC) are 12.5-point favorites when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-2, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. The over/under is set at 52.

Odds for Toledo vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have scored at least 52 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in three of five games this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 50.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 52-point total for this game is 4.1 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

In Toledo's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Rockets have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Rockets rack up 30.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Huskies give up per matchup (33.6).

Toledo is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.6 points.

The Rockets rack up 22.4 fewer yards per game (396.8), than the Huskies give up per contest (419.2).

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 419.2 yards.

This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (5).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Huskies average 12.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Rockets surrender (16.6).

Northern Illinois is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.6 points.

The Huskies collect 377.0 yards per game, 79.8 more yards than the 297.2 the Rockets give up.

Northern Illinois is 3-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 297.2 yards.

The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats