Oklahoma vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns college football matchup on October 9, 2021.

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) gains yards on a play in the first quarter of Satuday's game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The 2021 edition of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 9 will see the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) visit the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) at AT&T Stadium. The Sooners are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 63.5 for the contest.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Texas' games have gone over 63.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 82.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 20.5 points above the 43 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 61.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Longhorns have averaged a total of 59.0 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

So far this season Oklahoma has one win against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Sooners rack up 14.4 more points per game (38.4) than the Longhorns give up (24.0).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.0 points.

The Sooners rack up 433.4 yards per game, 36.6 more yards than the 396.8 the Longhorns give up per outing.

When Oklahoma amasses more than 396.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners have four giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have eight takeaways .

Texas Stats and Trends

In Texas' five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year the Longhorns score 24.8 more points per game (43.8) than the Sooners give up (19.0).

Texas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.

The Longhorns average 472.8 yards per game, 152.0 more yards than the 320.8 the Sooners allow.

In games that Texas amasses over 320.8 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Longhorns have five turnovers, four fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (9).

Season Stats