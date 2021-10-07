Indiana adds Ball State to 2026 football schedule
The Indiana Hoosiers have added the Ball State Cardinals to their 2026 football schedule, according to their official athletics website. Indiana will host Ball State at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The game will be the eleventh between the schools, with Indiana on a three-game win streak in the series. The schools most recently played in 2019, with the Hoosiers securing a 34-24 decision.fbschedules.com
