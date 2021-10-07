‘Asteroid’: Busan Review

Debut animation from UK-based Locksmith Animation is deft and appealing. Dirs. Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez. UK. 2021. 106 mins. In a technologically super-connected world, popularity can be quantified in likes; friendships measured in algorithmic overlaps. And loneliness, as socially awkward Barney Pudowski (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) knows only too well, is magnified by the deafening digital silence that results when you are the only kid at school without a B*Bot, a customised robot pal which curates your social landscape. The first feature from London-based high-end digital animation studio Locksmith Animation, Ron’s Gone Wrong transcends the familiarity of the story (there’s a thematic an overlap with Big Hero 6 and How To Train Your Dragon, to name just two) with deft writing, appealing animation and a big heart crammed into a small malfunctioning robot.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO