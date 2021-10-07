‘Asteroid’: Busan Review
Mehdi Hoseinivand Aalipour's debut feature paints an affectionate portrait of an Iranian family and their efforts to build a better life. At its heart is 12-year-old Ebrahim, a tireless workhorse and family provider who shoulders his responsibilities with unstinting grace. Emotional but unsentimental, Asteroid carries echoes of Petite Maman and the more intense Capernaum in its depiction of tender family ties. Festivals should embrace this unassuming little gem.
