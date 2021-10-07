CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Asteroid’: Busan Review

By Allan Hunter
Screendaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMehdi Hoseinivand Aalipour’s affectionate first film observes the tender bonds of one Iranian family. Dir/scr: Mehdi Hoseinivand Aalipour. Iran. 2021. 78 mins. Mehdi Hoseinivand Aalipour’s debut feature paints an affectionate portrait of an Iranian family and their efforts to build a better life. At its heart is 12-year-old Ebrahim, a tireless workhorse and family provider who shoulders his responsibilities with unstinting grace. Emotional but unsentimental, Asteroid carries echoes of Petite Maman and the more intense Capernaum in its depiction of tender family ties. Festivals should embrace this unassuming little gem.

