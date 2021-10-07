CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehorse drill cuts Skukum gold grades

By Shane Lasley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitehorse Gold Corp. Oct. 5 reported bonanza-grade gold and silver results from a step-out drill hole on its Skukum gold and silver project in southern Yukon. Situated about 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of Whitehorse, the Skukum project hosts 1.33 million metric tons of indicated resource containing 274,544 ounces of gold and 5.36 million oz of silver; plus 1.11 metric tons of inferred resource containing 223,873 oz of gold and 1.91 million oz of silver.

